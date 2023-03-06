Beloved band returns home, honours roots

Six60 plays at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

It is almost impossible to leave a Six60 concert with voice still intact and Saturday night, in Dunedin, was no exception.

Once again, the beloved band blew the roof off Forsyth Barr Stadium creating a night for all to remember fondly.

Gates opened at 4.30pm, beckoning early-goers to indulge in the drinks stand and watch a few smaller openers.

Notably, a spirited Mitch James who ended his set in a Warriors shirt, and the concert-hardened Kora who commanded the crowd’s attention with a skilful mastery.

Kora also left many fans begrudged after leaving the stage to shouts of "Politician" from the audience, a song which was sadly not played.

A 30-minute wait between Kora and Six60 left those in the mosh pit shifting uncomfortably on already tiring legs while audience members in the stands began checking their phones.

After a six minute and 60 second countdown (a nice touch from the organisers), Six60 were welcomed to the stage by their adoring audience.

A drawn-out introduction ensued which had the audience foaming with anticipation.

Finally, the band launched into Sundown, a high-octane banger which put the crowd in exactly the right mood for the coming performance.

Fans of Six60 react to the band’s performance in Dunedin on Saturday.

Weaving through every song played on the night was an over-arching story of how Six60 had come to be on Castle St.

At points, the story would be exposited directly from vocalist Matiu Walters, at another it was communicated through a fake police raid which put a momentary pause to proceedings.

It felt like Six60 found their rhythm four or five tracks into the set when Forever played to the screaming delight of spectators.

From that point on, every song was golden, even the lesser-known songs from Six60’s new album were gobbled up without hesitation.

The band ended the concert with All She Wrote before being called back to perform two more songs, the latter being, Before You Leave.

While Six60’s efforts were noble, they simply could not match the intensity of the crowd.

It felt like Dunedinites of every age and walk of life had gathered under the stadium’s roof to celebrate a true icon of New Zealand culture.

Standing in the mosh during Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō/Don’t Forget Your Roots felt like the patriotic equivalent of singing the national anthem at an All-Blacks game.

Hearing Six60’s own story was refreshing and did a lot to heighten the connection felt between the band and its audience.

Even the jam session featuring the cliche box drum was enough to inspire, however corny it seemed at first.

At the end of the night, spectators went home satisfied.

Six60 once again proved why they remain the darling of the nation.

Saturday night’s performance was not only an ode to the tattered Castle St but a celebration of the Kiwi culture which makes Six60 an ever-present band in our hearts.

- By Hugh Askerud