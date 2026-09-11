Benedict Ong has been formally trespassed from the University of Otago following complaints from students about inappropriate and unwanted behaviour.

A university spokeswoman said Cr Ong had been served a two-year trespass notice from all University of Otago grounds and premises.

“The University of Otago has today, following consideration of complaints from students brought on their behalf by OUSA and discussions with those students, served Councillor Benedict Ong with a notice of trespass in respect of the University grounds and premises,” the spokeswoman said.

The controversial Dunedin city councillor had earlier nominated the time and place for him to be served documents, as he faced being trespassed from Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) premises and possibly the university as a whole.

Media waited outside the Dunedin Public Art Gallery (DPAG) and Cr Ong was grilled upon his arrival.

Not quite at the same place — but in the vicinity — was university proctor Dave Scott.

He had apparently been tasked with serving the documents, but their expected meeting about 2pm did not occur — at least not at that time.

Asked if it would be embarrassing for him to be trespassed by the university, Cr Ong said “I think it’s embarrassing for those that are responsible for it”.

“And you’re not responsible for it?”

“No, of course not.”

Cr Ong said the proctor should be there.

“I said, literally, DPAG. I think he knows what DPAG stands for, right?”

OUSA had previously confirmed it planned to trespass Cr Ong from its premises because of “inappropriate and unwanted behaviours”.

The university previously said it was considering following suit by banning him from its grounds and premises.

“In general, OUSA has expressed concern that you are not listening to our students when they express they feel uncomfortable or unsafe in your presence and that you are not respecting their boundaries,” university registrar Dr David Clark said in a letter to Cr Ong on September 3.

Dr Clark said OUSA had reported two alleged incidents in which Cr Ong had engaged in “unwanted physical proximity and/or contact with students” during a campus protest.

Vice-chancellor Grant Robertson had seen a video of one incident and also talked to two students, who had reiterated their distress and discomfort, Dr Clark said.

“There is also a concern that you are interacting with students in contexts where they are vulnerable because they are consuming alcohol.”

On Friday, Cr Ong posted a video on Facebook of himself interacting with students at a party to which he said he was invited.

Shortly after 2pm, Cr Ong deflected media questions, blaming political machinations for his predicament.

Asked if the issue was his behaviour, Cr Ong said “no, not at all”.

“I didn't put out this ban. How can that be my behaviour then?”

He wanted footage of the campus protest to be released publicly.

“If it shows my behaviour was most appropriate, will the vice-chancellor or whomever else has put forth this ban against me resign?”

Cr Ong again said he would not resign himself.

It was important to him that any serving of documents on behalf of OUSA and the university should occur publicly, he said.

University of Otago proctor Dave Scott hands cr Benedict Ong a trespass notice in the Octagon today. Photo: Craig Baxter

Asked repeatedly by the Otago Daily Times if he was going to take responsibility for his behaviour, Cr Ong asked for the question to be rephrased.

He expected to be re-elected resoundingly in 2028, he said.

He had to get to a meeting, he said.

This was for an extraordinary meeting to discuss the electoral voting system for the council — he was late for the meeting after talking to media.

After the meeting finished, Cr Ong stayed a while in the lobby of the art gallery, speaking to university students.

When Cr Ong left and got into his car parked across the road, Mr Scott emerged from further up the street, where he had been standing out of sight and called to the councillor.

He produced an envelope, Cr Ong rolled down his window and accepted it.

As he did, Mr Scott said he wanted to explain to Cr Ong why he was being served.

"I prefer it not to be a big song and dance but there's two documents in there - it's important that you read them," Mr Scott said.

"I've served them and I'm now leaving," he said and walked away.

Cr Ong did not read the papers, he handed them to reporters to examine.

"I'm not even going to read it, I know what it says."

Asked if he would breach the trespass notice, Cr Ong said "I don't want to, outside of my control, be forced from Dunedin City's electoral boundaries into the Milton Hilton potentially", referring to Otago Corrections Facility near Milton.

He questioned why Mr Scott had waiting for him outside the council meeting.

"The university leadership has forced him to wait out in the cold."

Cr Ong disagreed when asked if he had given the proctor a "song and dance".

Asked about his mental health, Cr Ong said false claims had been “put forth about supposed mental issues with myself”.

Asked what he had to say to ratepayers who were sick of his behaviour, Cr Ong said “no, no, don’t generalise across our community”.

“No-one’s going to get 100% of our community's votes. I don’t think you appreciate the disparate voices we have historically and right now in Dunedin city.”

Asked if he planned to obey the law regarding trespassing, Cr Ong said a ban would be “wrongful”.

“So let’s look at that legally in time to come, very shortly. I need to be served a notice first.”