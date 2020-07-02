Thursday, 2 July 2020

The Beths to play Dunedin, Invercargill shows

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The Beths announce a nationwide tour in support of their new record Jump Rope Gazers Photo: Mason Fairey
    The Beths have announced a nationwide tour in support of their new record Jump Rope Gazers. Photo: Mason Fairey
    Indie band The Beths have announced a nationwide tour today and will perform in both Dunedin and Invercargill in September.

    After selling out Auckland's Powerstation in just six days the band announced the tour in support of their new record Jump Rope Gazers, which is out next week.

    The tour will see The Beths travel across New Zealand for 10 dates from August 27, followed by a very special show on the iconic Auckland Town Hall stage on Friday 6 November. 

    The band will play Starters Bar in Dunedin on September 12, and Tuatara in Invercargill on September 13.

    The Beths are also set to appear at The Hella Mega Tour alongside Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy at Forsyth Barr Stadium on November 20.

    Their debut album Future Me Hates Me, was nominated for the 2019 Taite Music Prize, saw the band win Best Alternative Act and Best Group at the 2019 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

    The Beths songwriter and frontwoman Elizabeth Stokes said: “It was wild to see our album release show at Powerstation sell out so quickly. We know that heaps of people missed out, so we’re stoked to announce an all-ages show at Auckland Town Hall.” 

    “We went in the studio straight after we finished touring Future Me Hates Me in November. It’s been really strange not touring after spending most of two years on the road, so we’re really looking forward to travelling around New Zealand and playing these new songs.”

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter