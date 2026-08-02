Members of the Rasa School of Dance perform as part of Tūhura Otago Museum’s 149th birthday celebrations on Saturday. The museum was transformed into a vibrant party venue with live performances, science shows, face painting, balloon artists, a bouncy castle, games, crafts, food vendors and entertainment for all ages. The event helped to raise funds for the museum’s Tropical Forest roof replacement project. Marketing manager Charlie Buchan said the celebration was a chance to thank the community for its support, while inviting people to support the museum’s next chapter. “We're incredibly grateful that our Givealittle campaign has already raised $5000, thanks to the generosity of our community. “Every donation has brought us one step closer to replacing the forest roof.” The community's support would play a vital role in protecting one of the museum's most treasured attractions, he said. Photo: Gerard O’Brien