nye_stage.jpg Matthew Pearce helps put together the stage in the Octagon for Dunedin’s New Year’s Eve concert. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Despite a rainy and cool day, thousands of revellers are expected to pack the Octagon for Dunedin's New Year’s Eve concert tonight.

The music starts at 8pm with local funk and R&B covers band Dubious Groove before Christchurch band The Easy Hearts take the stage at 10pm and play until the New Year’s countdown.

The Robbie Burns cannon will be fired at midnight, followed by a fireworks display from the Civic Centre roof and the playing of Auld Lang Syne.