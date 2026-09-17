A mystery object detected deep in an isolated lake may hold the clue to what happened to seven Dunedin people who disappeared on a scenic flight almost 50 years ago.

On December 29, 1978, flight ZK-EBU disappeared during a scenic flight from Dunedin to Milford Sound.

The seven people on board were declared dead in the following days.

Police on Thursday said they had received information about a “sonar target”, which was given to officers following a private survey of Lake Moeraki.

"The potential object has been assessed as warranting further examination,” Acting Inspector Mark Kirkwood said.

The flight had left the Taieri Aerodrome at 10am that day and was due to fly over Te Anau, Preservation Inlet and Milford Sound before returning to Taieri at 1.35pm, the Otago Daily Times reported at the time.

However it failed to return.

Pilot Edward Morrison, passengers Earl, his wife Elizabeth and his son 18-year-old David Stuart, alongside David’s friend David Hogg, and Earl’s brother and sister in law Alexander and Rosemary Stuart were all declared dead after search efforts were called off by January 2nd.

Almost half a century later more details have emerged.

Gavin Grimmer, an aviation researcher, has devoted decades into researching lost and missing aircrafts — including flight ZK-EBU.

Today, police acknowledged the significant efforts Mr Grimmer has put into solving the mystery as they gear up to lead a multi-agency into Lake Moeraki near Haast to search for the plane.

The operation, which would include the defence force and Coastguard, would begin on Monday.

The search resumes for aircraft ZK-EBU missing on charter flight in South Island since 1978. The Otago Daily Times covered it when the plane went missing on December 29, 1978. Photo: Allied Media

Acting Inspector Kirkwood said Mr Grimmer’s years of research and analysis contributed to the information which was now being assessed.

However, at this stage there was no confirmation that the potential object was the aircraft.

The mission would be an opportunity to assess the location, gather evidence and determine whether there is any connection to ZK-EBU.

He said if an object was located, specialist dive personnel would undertake verification work and collect evidential material.

Police were staying in touch with and supporting family members.

"If successful, we hope this search will bring some measure of closure to the families and friends of those on board, as well as the many people who have contributed to efforts to locate ZK-EBU over the past 48 years.

"Everyone involved wants to find these people and bring them home.”

In a statement Mr Grimmer said he had been heavily involved with the upcoming search in the Lake Moeraki area.

"The families, my team of volunteers, and myself are only prepared to say at this stage is that we are all completely blown away that after all these years the police, military, and Coastguard are still prepared to put in to hopefully bring about finality to the families."

He said he hoped this would put an end to a “long overdue mystery”, and emergency services’ efforts were very much still appreciated by the affected families.

For himself and fellow volunteers, it had taken “the passage of time” gather all this further information together, and no-one really knew for sure what happened that day in 1978.

"All we can do is work out possible scenarios of what may have happened — all this takes lots of time and money . . . time the authorities did not have [back then].”

On Mr Grimmer’s website Findlostaircraft, an entry from 2008 said “an aircraft fitting the description of the Cherokee Six ZK-EBU was seen on the day it disappeared flying out to sea over the Moeraki River mouth”.

The post said the aircraft was then turned about a quarter of a mile out then headed back up the river again.

"It was thought that the pilot had mistaken the river for the Haast River and was looking for the Haast Aerodrome,” the post said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz