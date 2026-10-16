The starter’s gun is about to be fired for upgrading Dunedin’s Caledonian athletics venue.

A revamp at the Caledonian Ground in North Dunedin is due to start on Monday and will feature a new blue athletics track surface.

It will also include replacing the throwing cage, pole vault blocks and sections of artificial turf.

The Dunedin City Council said the work was expected to be completed in December and cost about $920,000.

The Caledonian Ground is primarily an athletics and football venue.

A condition assessment of the running track was carried out after its World Athletics Class 2 certification expired in March this year.

The council said the assessment recommended resurfacing the track to enable renewal of the certification, which was required for national-level events.

An overhaul of the track in 2015 cost almost $500,000.

Council parks and recreation group manager Heath Ellis said it was “very worn” in places.

A detailed condition assessment in April found multiple deficiencies across the athletics track and associated synthetic surfaces.

Mr Ellis said the new track surface would be blue, rather than red.

“We have been working closely with Athletics Otago and schools to minimise disruption and ensure the revamp meets their requirements,” he said.

“Our team have worked directly with affected groups to communicate changes and, where possible, relocate their bookings to Memorial Park, Mosgiel.”

In July, Otago Athletics president Robert Homan said Dunedin would miss out on events if the work was not done.

After the 10-year mark, tracks tended to be “not that healthy”, he said.

“To get a New Zealand secondary schools [event], you’ve got to have an up-to-date track.”

The council said in the tenders overview that renewal of the track facility would ensure its ability to host local, regional and national athletics events into the future.

The contract was awarded to Polytan NZ.