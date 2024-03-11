BMW found in St Kilda search for driver

Police search a white late-model BMW in Corunna St before the vehicle was towed away following a house-to-house search in the St Kilda area. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Police are continuing their search for a man in South Dunedin who failed to stop for officers on patrol.

Police, including at least one who was armed, could be seen in Richardson St, in the suburb of St Kilda, where they were door-knocking properties from late afternoon.

A spokesman said officers began a search near Forbury Park in relation to a person of interest who failed to stop for officers on patrol in Bayview Rd earlier in the day.

The man's car, a white late-model BMW, was found abandoned in Corunna St about 5.15pm.

It was searched by police and then towed.

A dog unit was being used to help locate the man.

An officer at the scene said they were checking to see if he was hiding in any properties, and did not believe there was any risk to the public.