Boat carrying several people capsizes at Taieri Mouth bar

A boat has capsized at the Taieri Mouth bar with several people on it.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Taieri Mouth, about 1.10pm, where a boat had capsized while going over the bar.

"There were several people on board."

At least some of the people were out of the water, but it was not known whether they were injured, she said.

Police confirmed at least one helicopter has been sent to the scene.