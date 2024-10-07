Boil water notices, care urged with sandbags during flood clean-up

People load up on sandbags at the Dunedin Ice Stadium last week. Photo: RNZ

Dunedin residents are being warned to take care when handling sandbags as the city begins the recovery process after destructive floods last week.

Eleven homes were red-stickered after the city was pounded with more than two months' worth of rain in less than two days.

Dunedin City Council said sandbags could either be returned to the collection points, or left on the kerb for teams to collect over the week.

People should wear gloves while handling them, not tip out the sand and treat as contaminated material, it said.

Council teams would also be working to catch up on kerbside rubbish collection during the week.

About 20 local roads remain closed across the city (check closures here).

In the Clutha District, the Coast Road was closed to Toko Mouth due to the serious risk of further slips as it was deemed extremely unstable.

Meanwhile, the Dunedin City Council has asked the West Harbour community and the Otago Peninsula, from Rotary Park to Portobello, to voluntarily conserve water.

Water restrictions are also in place for Outram and Waikouaiti including Karitane and Hawksbury.

A precautionary boil water notice now covers West Harbour from Ravensbourne to Deborah Bay, but excluding St Leonards.

Resident who need fresh water can collect them it tankers in Roseneath, Sawyers Bay Presbyterian Church car park and Port Chalmers Back Beach car park.

In Clutha, people covered by the Richardson South Rural Water Scheme and Kaka Point are being asked to urgently conserve water.

A conserve water notice has also been put in place for the Glenkenich Rural Water Scheme and the Waikaka township.

Residents in Stirling and Benhar Townships and the South Bruce Rural Water Scheme (including Cherry Lane) are also under a boil and conserve water notice.

Anyone using water from their tap for consumption (including teeth cleaning and washing fruit and vegetables) should boil it for one minute before it is used.