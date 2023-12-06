Bottle wielded in Dunedin street fight

A street fight between two men led to a smashed bottle and an attempted stabbing in Dunedin, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Liverpool St at 11.20am yesterday after reports of two males fighting in the street.

One man smashed a bottle and was attempting to stab the other man, Sgt Lee said.

When police arrived one man had fled the scene, and they spoke with a 50- year-old man involved in the fight.

There were no reported injuries to either man.

CCTV footage of the incident was reviewed and inquiries are ongoing.

nina.tapu@alliedpress.co.nz