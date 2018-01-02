Bowie-wowie bow-wows feature on Dunedin list

David Bowie's legacy lives on.

In a small but decent city in a far-flung part of the world the music of one of history's very best rock stars still echoes in the names of two - maybe four - registered dogs.

Ziggy Stardust and Ziggy Star Dust both reference David Bowie, the sadly deceased musician who jammed with the Spiders From Mars, and perhaps so, too, does Zigggy, a dog that weirdly has three 'g's in its name.

They are just three of 2986 dogs given names nobody else in Dunedin has thought of.

The Dunedin City Council reported 17,250 dogs were registered in the last financial year.

The most popular names, perhaps chosen by less creative citizens, were exactly the same as the previous year: Bella, Molly and Max.

Those names were registered 227, 212, and 204 times respectively.

Charlie, Poppy and Ruby were also exceedingly popular, favoured by 182, 171 and 158 owners respectively.

But the spark of creativity in canine nomenclature is strong in Dunedin.

One owner chose the name Duggie Houdini McIntyre.

One owner chose the name Duke Fred Erick.

One owner chose the name Edward Tiger, and helpfully noted the dog in question was also known as Ted.

Somewhere along the continuum of popularity lies some unexpectedly popular names.

A full 20 people chose Moss as their dog's name, and the same number chose Tank.

Gin was thought to be a good name by 17 Dunedin dog owners.

Who knows why?

Four people went for Charlie Brown.

Fifteen decided on Snoopy.

One person thought Coco Chanel was unique, but they were wrong.

There are two dogs with that name in Dunedin.

Ob would seem a name that only one person would think of, but strangely, two people did.

Then there was Zya, its owner perhaps hoping beginning the name with the last letter of the alphabet would mean they were the only one to use it.

Wrong.

There are two dogs called Zya.

But the truly unique inhabit the area on the list in which only one dog proudly wears its name.

That is where you will find Balgrave Despicable Me.

Further down the list is Bazil Splotch.

Both Ddafah Gwyllgi and Ddora Gweneth inhabit that heady space.

And right down the bottom of the alphabetical list of every registered dog name in Dunedin, is Zyggy.

Perhaps it all has something to do with David Bowie.

Let's hope it does.

