Boy freed after getting arm stuck in vending machine

Emergency services outside Meridian mall today where a boy became stuck in a vending machine. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A young boy has been freed after getting his arm stuck in a drinks vending machine in Dunedin this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said fire and St John Ambulance staff were called to the Meridian mall about 2.45pm and worked together to release the boy's arm, which was trapped inside the drinks delivery chute.

"We were able to give him back to his parents with all his limbs intact," he said.