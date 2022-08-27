Saturday, 27 August 2022

Boys taken to hospital after being swept out to sea

    By Wyatt Ryder
    The Pacific beckons, from the hill above Chrystalls Beach.
    The hill above Chrystalls Beach. Photo: ODT Files
    Two boys have been taken to hospital after being swept out to sea near Toko Mouth.

    A police spokeswoman said they received a report at 2.30pm that the boys had been swept out off Chrystalls Beach in Irishmans Rd.

    A helicopter was advised, but a short time later the boys were out of the water, conscious and breathing.

    They were cold and taken to Dunedin Hospital for an assessment as a precaution.

     

