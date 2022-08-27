Boys taken to hospital after being swept out to sea

The hill above Chrystalls Beach. Photo: ODT Files

Two boys have been taken to hospital after being swept out to sea near Toko Mouth.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report at 2.30pm that the boys had been swept out off Chrystalls Beach in Irishmans Rd.

A helicopter was advised, but a short time later the boys were out of the water, conscious and breathing.

They were cold and taken to Dunedin Hospital for an assessment as a precaution.