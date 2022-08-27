Boys taken to hospital after being swept out to sea

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two boys have been taken to hospital after being swept out to sea near Toko Mouth.
A police spokeswoman said they received a report at 2.30pm that the boys had been swept out off Chrystalls Beach in Irishmans Rd.
A helicopter was advised, but a short time later the boys were out of the water, conscious and breathing.
They were cold and taken to Dunedin Hospital for an assessment as a precaution.