Branch hits car, blocks traffic on Dunedin street

A large branch has come down smashing into a car and blocking traffic on a South Dunedin street.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said they were called to King Edward St near The Kensington pub at 1.38pm.

The branch hit an unoccupied car and blocked traffic to one lane.

online_tree_170118.jpg A firefighter armed with a chainsaw gets to work with a chainsaw on the bough of a tree that came down on a car in Princes St at Kensington. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Police had been called to help manage traffic and the Dunedin City Council had been notified so the tree could be removed.