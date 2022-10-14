Brave officers helped halt stabbing 'madness'

The two off-duty police officers who intervened in a stabbing spree at a Dunedin Countdown supermarket have been recognised with bravery awards and a survivor says the "madness" would have continued longer without their help.

Constable Sophie Allison and Detective Constable Jeremy Toschi, both of Dunedin, were presented with a 2022 Police Association Bravery Award by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the association’s annual conference in Wellington yesterday.

The award recognises outstanding bravery performed by police officers in carrying out their duties, on or off the job.

Const Allison was off duty and shopping, and Det Const Toschi was in plain clothes and buying his lunch when the attack happened on May 10 last year.

In her statement on the chaotic scene, Constable Allison described "the type of screaming that makes your stomach sink ... He had a knife in each hand ... I realised he was stabbing people. He was intentionally going for people’s necks," she said.

Receiving the award was an "absolute honour".

She was nominated for the award by her colleagues which made it "really special and a genuine honour."

Celebrating the 2022 Police Association Bravery Awards in Wellington are (from left) New Zealand Police Association president Chris Cahill, Detective Constable Jeremy Toschi, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Constable Sophie Allison and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Det Const Toschi said he was humbled and honoured to be receiving the award.

Both officers praised the actions of supermarket employees and members of the public, without whom the outcome could have been a lot worse.

They hoped there will also be public recognition of their actions, too.

Former Dunedin Central Countdown senior manager Dallas Wilson, one of the victims who was stabbed in the incident, said he was glad the officers were recognised.

He was "very grateful for those who intervened."

It was "madness for 90 seconds", but it would have been longer if the officers and other bystanders had not intervened, he said.

The association’s bravery award panel, which includes Dame Annette King and Sir Anand Satyanand, said that the courageous actions of the officers, along with supermarket staff and members of the public, prevented the offender from killing or seriously injuring more victims.

The awards were established in 2009 to recognise exceptional acts of bravery performed by police officers.

A Countdown spokeswoman said the company was "immensely grateful" to Const Allison and Det Const Toschi for their quick actions and bravery.