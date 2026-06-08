Rachel Brooking. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH Labour’s hierarchy has cast a vote in favour of its Dunedin MP Rachel Brooking, giving her a substantial promotion on its party list. She is ranked 11th on the list, released yesterday, up from 23 in 2023. While on paper Dunedin is a safe Labour seat — Ms Brooking’s majority of 7980 was one of the party’s largest at the last election — that high ranking is extra insurance for the incumbent MP in a seat the Green Party has stated it will be targeting during this campaign. ‘‘I’m very happy and hoping that I will be able to continue offering strong representation for the South,’’ Ms Brooking said. ‘‘We have to get a strong vote for the Left bloc to get rid of this government, and I will be focusing on things like affordable warm housing and accessible healthcare.’’ Her new ranking also suggests that Ms Brooking will likely play a prominent role should Labour win the 2026 election: five former ministers have been placed below her. One of those is former trade negotiations minister Damien O’Connor, who is based in Dunedin and standing for his party in Waitaki. He is 16th on the list — down on his 2023 ranking but still one which should ensure he makes it back to Parliament via the list if Labour polls well on election night. ‘‘I’m very pleased and very energised to be in this position,’’ Mr O’Connor said. ‘‘My colleagues evidently value my experience and longevity and the skills that I can bring to Parliament.’’ Taieri MP Ingrid Leary, Labour’s other southern MP, has been ranked 39th, up from 52 in 2023. However, barring a Labour landslide that ranking would not get Ms Leary in to Parliament via the list. Party leader Chris Hipkins said yesterday that Labour had deliberately placed candidates expected to win electorate seats lower on the list. Ms Leary’s ranking suggests that she is included in that cohort. Of the party’s other southern candidates, Peter McDonald (Southland) is ranked 58th and Janice Lee (Invercargill) is ranked 62. Its Te Tai Tonga candidate, Mananui Ramsden, is unranked and running only to win the southern Maori electorate. The top half-dozen positions on Labour’s list were unsurprising: party leader Chris Hipkins is at one, his deputy Carmel Sepuloni at two and finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds at three. They are followed by senior MPs and former ministers Willie Jackson, Megan Woods and former Otago University Students Association president Ayesha Verrall. Willow-Jean Prime, Vanushi Walters and Cushla Tangaere-Manuel also received substantial promotions to be ranked seven, eight and nine. Shadow leader of the House Kieran McAnulty rounds out the top 10. Senior policeman Rakesh Naidoo is the highest-ranked new candidate at 13. He is standing list only, as is KPMG senior executive Warrick Cleine (30). High-profile recruit, senior unionist Craig Renney, has been ranked 51 and given a clear message that he is expected to win the new seat of Wellington Bays (formerly Rongotai) from incumbent Green MP Julie Anne Genter. Long-standing Ohariu MP Greg O’Connor was unlisted and is set to retire from Parliament at the election. mike.houlahan@odt.co.nz Labour top 30 1 Chris Hipkins. 2 Carmel Sepuloni. 3 Barbara Edmonds. 4 Willie Jackson. 5 Megan Woods. 6 Ayesha Verrall. 7 Willow-Jean Prime. 8 Vanushi Walters. 9 Cushla Tangaere-Manuel. 10 Kieran McAnulty. 11 Rachel Brooking. 12 Ginny Andersen. 13 Rakesh Naidoo. 14 Tangi Utikere. 15 Jan Tinetti. 16 Damien O’Connor. 17 Jo Luxton. 18 Priyanca Radhakrishnan. 19 Shanan Halbert. 20 Chris Flatt. 21 Reuben Davidson. 22 Kingi Kiriona. 23 Camilla Belich. 24 Jenny Salesa. 25 Glen Bennett. 26 Sophie Handford. 27 Deborah Russell. 28 Tracey McLellan. 29 Max Harris. 30 Warrick Cleine.