Brothers provide excuse to exercise

Dunedin paddle boarder Peter Ellison enjoys the summer weather with his golden retrievers George (left) and Eddie, in Macandrew Bay yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Forget long walks in the park.

If there is water around, you can be sure brothers George and Eddie are splashing up a storm in it.

Owner Peter Ellison said the golden retrievers were like toddlers — totally excited by the prospect of a great walk down St Kilda Beach.

"They spend most of their time playing in the surf," he said.

But more recently, they had taken to riding on a paddle board with him in Macandrew Bay.

"They love the water. It’s very hard to keep them out of it."

Balancing on a paddle board was not as easy as it looked, and having two dogs that liked to jump on and off on a whim, compounded the problem.

George and Eddie were not the only animals who enjoyed rides on his paddle board, Mr Ellison said.

His cat Ellie sometimes joined them, but she was much more reluctant to get wet, he said.

Despite the minor complications of exercising the energetic duo, they were great company and "great inspiration for an old man" to go out and get some of his own exercise.

