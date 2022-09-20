Bus hitting business 'really scary'

A travel agency co-owner got a scare this evening when a bus hit the awning of her business in central Dunedin.

Hannagan and Greive Travel Associates co-owner Alex Hannagan said she was sitting at her desk when a bus hit the awning of her premises in Moray St near the intersection with Stuart St about 5.15pm.

The incident was "really scary", Ms Hannagan said.

"I’m just like minding my own business, then bang," she said.

There had been five or six similar incidents in the decade she had worked at the premises, Ms Hannagan said.

Two Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances attended and the crew assisted with traffic management and to extricate the bus.

There appear to have been no injuries in the incident.