A butane lighter was the cause of a car fire outside Bunnings Warehouse in Dunedin, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called to assist Fire and Emergency NZ in Strathallan St about 2pm yesterday.

When officers arrived they discovered a car was on fire from the inside, due to a butane lighter that had been left there, he said.

The fire was not considered suspicious.

