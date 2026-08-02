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Camaraderie and variety essence of the fire service life

Celebrating their retirement, long-serving members of the fire service, from left, Richard Huuskes (42 years\\' service), Robin Hulsbosch (36), Glenn Roberts(43), Ron Oranje (35) and Alan McNeill (47) at the Dunedin Fire Station on Saturday.\\u00A0Photo: Gerard O\\'Brien
Celebrating their retirement, long-serving members of the fire service, from left, Richard Huuskes (42 years\\' service), Robin Hulsbosch (36), Glenn Roberts(43), Ron Oranje (35) and Alan McNeill (47) at the Dunedin Fire Station on Saturday.\\u00A0Photo: Gerard O\\'Brien
Celebrating their retirement, long-serving members of the fire service, from left, Richard Huuskes (42 years' service), Robin Hulsbosch (36), Glenn Roberts(43), Ron Oranje (35) and Alan McNeill (47) at the Dunedin Fire Station on Saturday. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
Matthew Littlewood
Sunday, August 2, 2026
News|Dunedin
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