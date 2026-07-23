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Matthew Littlewood
Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
Call to revive physio pool
A man leading the charge to revive the popular Dunedin physiotherapy pool says he has been waiting for two years to hear from Health New Zealand about his proposal.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 23
South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas
A sizeable chunk of Dunedin could be merged with Otago’s rural district councils, if a local amalgamation proposal goes ahead.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 22
Two years until blackout: museum staff count down for total eclipse
Dunedin is bracing itself for the day the sun goes out for a few minutes, with thousands expected to view the phenomenon.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 22
Flu outbreak rocks uni hall
Students at a University of Otago college have been asked to self-isolate after a major influenza outbreak.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 22
New speed cameras installed
The NZ Transport Agency will be keeping a closer eye on your speed through SH1, with the installation of new cameras.
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown
July 21
Brakes put on Wakatipu fast-track development
Fears about traffic buildup and unrealised infrastructure have led to a major housing development proposal in Queenstown being put on the back burner for fast-track.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 20
Lack of sleep worth it to watch Fox’s victory
St Clair Golf Club professional Patrick Moore spent quality time in front of the television to witness history.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 20
Bus arrival reliability down in Dunedin
Retirements, health, traffic and depleted resources are among the reasons listed for the buses not coming in on time, the Otago Daily Times understands.
SUBSCRIBER
Dunedin
July 20
Major review of pathology services looming
A long-awaited review into an industry “utterly essential” to the modern health system could point to the need for pathology services in the new Dunedin hospital.