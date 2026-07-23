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Matthew Littlewood

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DunedinJuly 23

Call to revive physio pool

A man leading the charge to revive the popular Dunedin physiotherapy pool says he has been waiting for two years to hear from Health New Zealand about his proposal.
Call to revive physio pool
Call to revive physio pool
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DunedinJuly 23

South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas

A sizeable chunk of Dunedin could be merged with Otago’s rural district councils, if a local amalgamation proposal goes ahead.
South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas
South Otago council proposes carve-up of Dunedin’s outlying areas
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DunedinJuly 22

Two years until blackout: museum staff count down for total eclipse

Dunedin is bracing itself for the day the sun goes out for a few minutes, with thousands expected to view the phenomenon.
Two years until blackout: museum staff count down for total eclipse
Two years until blackout: museum staff count down for total eclipse
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DunedinJuly 22

Flu outbreak rocks uni hall

Students at a University of Otago college have been asked to self-isolate after a major influenza outbreak.
Flu outbreak rocks uni hall
Flu outbreak rocks uni hall
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DunedinJuly 22

New speed cameras installed

The NZ Transport Agency will be keeping a closer eye on your speed through SH1, with the installation of new cameras.
New speed cameras installed
New speed cameras installed
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QueenstownJuly 21

Brakes put on Wakatipu fast-track development

Fears about traffic buildup and unrealised infrastructure have led to a major housing development proposal in Queenstown being put on the back burner for fast-track.
Brakes put on Wakatipu fast-track development
Brakes put on Wakatipu fast-track development
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DunedinJuly 20

Lack of sleep worth it to watch Fox’s victory

St Clair Golf Club professional Patrick Moore spent quality time in front of the television to witness history.
Lack of sleep worth it to watch Fox’s victory
Lack of sleep worth it to watch Fox’s victory
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DunedinJuly 20

Bus arrival reliability down in Dunedin

Retirements, health, traffic and depleted resources are among the reasons listed for the buses not coming in on time, the Otago Daily Times understands.
Bus arrival reliability down in Dunedin
Bus arrival reliability down in Dunedin
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DunedinJuly 20

Major review of pathology services looming

A long-awaited review into an industry “utterly essential” to the modern health system could point to the need for pathology services in the new Dunedin hospital.
Major review of pathology services looming
Major review of pathology services looming