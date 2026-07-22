Students at a University of Otago hall of residence with flu-like symptoms have been asked to self-isolate The order was made late Tuesday after Carrington College, which traditionally takes about 250 students, reported several bouts of sickness among students. The university would not comment on how many students were affected. Hato Hone St John was also called out to treat a student. A university spokeswoman said the students with flu-like symptoms had been asked to self-isolate to help prevent the spread of the illness. “We ask residents with flu-like symptoms to self-isolate in their rooms and they are provided with the appropriate care. “During this time of year, we expect to see a surge in flu-like symptoms and have well-established systems in place. “This includes advising students and staff to stay home if they are feeling unwell and wear masks when in public, to practice good hygiene and to avoid large gatherings.” Asked whether other halls of residence were affected, the spokeswoman said they were seeing a rise in flu-like symptoms throughout the community, including in their own colleges and halls. “During winter months, Student Health sees an increase in flu-like presentations and this can increase waiting times for routine appointments. “We have winter wellness advice for our students on the Student Health website and the Aonui student portal. “Flu vaccinations given by Student Health Services are free to all students based in Dunedin. WellSouth chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said it had not been advised by GPs of an increase in influenza or similar illnesses in the past few weeks.