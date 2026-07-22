NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will now be keeping a closer eye on your speed on State Highway 1, with the installation of new cameras. Average speed cameras work by calculating a driver’s average speed along a length of road between two cameras. They measure the time the vehicle takes to travel between the cameras and calculate the average speed. Drivers are only ticketed if their average travel speed between two cameras is over the limit. Seventeen sets of cameras have been installed in six locations along the state highway network, including on SH1 Allanton to Waihola. NZTA head of regulatory strategic programmes Tara Macmillan said the locations for average speed safety cameras had been determined by analysing crash patterns, traffic volumes and the percentage of drivers exceeding the posted speed limits. “All of this evidence tells us that there is a serious risk of people being killed or seriously injured in crashes on these stretches of road. “The risk of crashes is significantly reduced if more people drive to the speed limit. By installing average speed safety cameras, we are reducing that risk and making these roads safer for everyone who uses them.” NZTA will install “average speed camera area’’ signs before each camera area. On longer stretches of road (corridors), drivers will see extra “average speed camera area’’ signs along the way. These signs are a reminder to drivers to check their speed and slow down if needed. NZTA does not receive any incentives or funds from tickets issued. Safety camera infringement fees go into the Government Consolidated Fund. From July last year, NZTA has been responsible for the operation of all safety cameras, and NZ Police no longer operate their mobile safety camera vans.