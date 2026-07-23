Swathes of Dunedin’s hinterland could be carved off for Otago’s rural councils if Clutha gets its way. The government is asking councils across the country to come up with their own amalgamation plans, which will eventually go out for public feedback before being assessed by the local government commission. Clutha District Council has submitted three indicative options in the form of a rural Otago unitary authority. These options are: Single unitary council to encompass Clutha district, Central Otago district and Queenstown Lakes district; developing local/community boards. Single unitary council to encompass Clutha district, Central Otago district, Queenstown Lakes district, Strath Taieri, Taieri Plain and Waihemo; with councillors elected for representation. Single unitary council to encompass the above option, and also invites Gore district in. The options would have populations ranging from 98,000 to 115,000. Clutha District Mayor Jock Martin sent the rural Otago unitary authority structure proposals to the Otago mayoral forum, of which he is a member. “Feedback I’ve received from the Otago mayoral forum is that they are keeping an open mind to all options. “As councils we will be making decisions in this Simplifying Local Government process that will have an impact for future generations. People need to take a wide-eyed approach to consider all possible options to ensure nobody is left behind.” Asked about his decision to include Strath Taieri, Taieri Plain and Waihemo, Mr Martin said it was because of their rural characteristics. “Incorporating these areas recognises the importance of primary industry land use that these areas have.’’ Mr Martin conceded the Macraes mine would be merged into his proposed unitary authority as it was presented. But he also acknowledged the proposal was drawn up very quickly. “The reforms are serious and no-one is taking it lightly, but it’s like speed dating with all councils considering options in a short timeframe. “I’ve sent my proposal to the Otago Mayoral Forum for consideration, and the feedback is they’ll keep an open mind. I have spoken to other mayors but out of respect to them they need to go through their own council processes and hold their discussions first. “At present, Clutha District Council is not in a position to submit any proposals under the Head Start pathway.” Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker was disappointed by the proposal. “What I’ve heard is that there is quite a divide between rural and urban voices. Clutha’s proposed options certainly show that.” Ms Barker said all districts would have many options in front of them to explore and there were myriad ideas to put on the table. “Personally, I’m very interested in Dunedin as a unitary council, perhaps along catchment boundaries. “I’m also interested in looking at the Otago Regional Council functions transitioning as a council-controlled organisation, which all of Otago owns.” Clutha district councillors will meet again at an extraordinary meeting of council on July 30 to decide on the next steps to take in the reform process. Dunedin city councillors were expected to discuss the reform process at a meeting on August 3. matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz