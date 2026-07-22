Dunedin is bracing itself for the day the sun goes out for a couple of minutes, with thousands expected to view the phenomenon. At 4.15pm yesterday, Tūhura Otago Museum staff stepped outside to capture a countdown photo with the sun overhead, celebrating the moment exactly two years before a total solar eclipse sweeps across Otago. On July 22, 2028, the moon’s shadow will pass directly over Dunedin and much of coastal Otago, bringing a total solar eclipse to the region for the first time since 1163. It will also be the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland New Zealand in more than a century. Museum marketing manager Charlie Buchan said he was already aware of accommodation being booked in anticipation of the event. “It’s something that people will … only see once in a lifetime type of thing, or once in a few lifetimes probably.” The museum was looking forward to being an educator on not only this astronomical phenomenon, but also Dunedin in general. “We’re going to be the best place to view it in the country, and possibly one of the best places in the world.” Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker said anticipation for the eclipse was already being felt across the city. “We’re already seeing people planning trips to Dunedin for 2028, and the countdown is a reminder that this remarkable event is now firmly on the horizon. “It’s an exciting opportunity for our city and one we’re looking forward to sharing with the world.” At 4.17pm on July 22, 2028, the moon will completely cover the sun above Dunedin for 2 minutes and 51 seconds, plunging the city into darkness.