Candidate confirms lockdown location

    Labour's Taieri candidate Ingrid Leary has confirmed she spent lockdown on Waiheke Island instead of in her electorate, following comments on social media.

    The former lawyer and journalist was chosen as Labour’s candidate after incumbent Clare Curran announced she would step down at this year’s election.

    Ms Leary was quick to point out to the Otago Daily Times she had not breached any of the lockdown rules, after the issue was raised by a Twitter user on Friday night.

    "I moved to Dunedin late last year and worked for the Fringe Festival, always with a view to some of my children moving down here in 2020.

    "I accompanied my 6-year-old back to his home on Waiheke on Monday, March 23, and the Prime Minister’s announcement about going into lockdown was made while we were on the ferry from Auckland to Waiheke."

    Ms Leary said she chose to stay on Waiheke Island for the lockdown rather than scramble back to Dunedin, so she could "regroup" and prepare for the lockdown with her family, which included two teenagers at school.

    "I’m looking forward to returning with my 6-year-old and into the house I have purchased in South Dunedin, as soon as Level 3 lifts," she said.

