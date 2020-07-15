Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Car crashes into lamp post in South Dunedin

    By John Gibb
    No-one was badly hurt when a car hit a lamp post at the McBride St-Rankeilor St intersection in South Dunedin  today, police said.

    A police spokeswoman said the male driver may have had a medical event and police had taken him to Dunedin Hospital by car after the 11.50am crash.

    The street was not blocked, the pole was intact, and the driver apparently received only minor injuries in the crash, she said.

