Car crashes through fence at Bayfield High School

A car crashed through a Dunedin secondary school’s fence and landed on two parked cars, sparking a schoolwide lockdown this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a crash at 11am after a vehicle crashed through a fence on Shore St and landed on two cars at Bayfield High School.

The police spokeswoman said the driver may have suffered a medical event.

Emergency services attending a crash in Shore St where a vehicle crashed through the Bayfield High School fence and landed on two parked cars today. Photo: Craig Baxter

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they sent one ambulance to the scene who assessed the patient in a moderate condition, but did not transport them to hospital.

Pupils of Bayfield High School were in lockdown for 20 minutes and families were emailed about the incident.

Traffic management was notified to clear the scene and motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

