Car ends up on roof after St Kilda crash

A two-car collision in St Kilda ended up with one vehicle flipped on its roof this afternoon.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) and Hato Hone St John all attended the accident at about 3.30pm at the intersection of Richardson and Moreau Sts.

A witness at the scene said the car that ended up flipped did not stop at the stop sign.

"They just kept going while the other car was driving down the road.

"When they pulled out their car got nicked by the other car and flipped over."

One car ended up on its roof after a collision in St Kilda this afternoon. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A FENZ spokeswoman said they sent two units from Lookout Point and St Kilda.

"Two vehicles were involved and everybody was out of the car before FENZ arrived," she said.

One woman was treated by Hato Hone St John at the scene.

The intersection reopened to traffic about an hour after the crash.

