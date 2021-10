brunel_car_fire.jpg Photo: Gregor Richardson

Fire and Emergency NZ have extinguished a fully involved car fire in Mornington.

Fenz and police were called to the incident on Brunel St about 5.10pm Saturday.

Fire engines from Lookout Point and Rosyln attended the blaze, which a Fenz spokesman said was well involved by the time they arrived.

A fire investigator had also attended the scene but there was no suggestion the fire was suspicious at this stage.