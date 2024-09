Photo: Linda Robertson

A car flipped on to its roof in a two-vehicle crash in South Dunedin this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at about 8.40am at the intersection of Otaki and Midland Sts.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ and Hato Hone St John all attended.

No serious injuries were reported.

The intersection is expected to be closed while the crash scene is cleared.