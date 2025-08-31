Bright sparks give charity a boost

Otago Polytechnic student Finn Bowman checks connections on an electrical test panel. PHOTOS: SAM HENDERSON

Future electricians at Otago Polytechnic are helping keep second-hand appliances safe while sharpening skills.

Students in the one-year New Zealand Certificate in Electrical Pre-Trade (Level 3) programme are testing and tagging donated devices for Orphans Aid so the charity can sell them in its North Dunedin op shop.

The partnership means electrical items can be sold safely and course participants gain hands-on experience.

Principal lecturer and programme lead Brian Freeman said the supervised arrangement benefited both groups.

Orphans Aid approached the polytechnic to see if they would be interested in helping the charity.

"So they bring it over, we teach our guys how to do it, they test them and then they take them away and we get another lot."

Testing and tagging are skills students would be learning anyway.

"This way we get to help Orphans Aid, they get to sell all the gear and we all get to test it," Mr Freeman said.

Finn Bowman came to the programme after years employed in the film industry in Auckland and Wellington.

The work could be "intense" with 80-hour weeks.

He decided becoming an electrician could be useful if he returned to film work but he also gained a transferable skill.

Mr Bowman said he had enjoyed the first six months of the certificate course.

"It’s been mean, it’s fun, fascinating, challenging."

Otago Polytechnic student Sienna Collins uses a multi-function tester to test connections on a second-hand appliance.

Sienna Collins started the programme straight from high school.

"I've just always liked working with tools. I like doing stuff physically, rather than theory-wise."

While the course did have a theory element, she enjoyed that it was balanced with on-the-tools training.

They have been studying physics and theory alongside legislation and practical assessments have included typical domestic wiring tasks found in houses.

Mr Freeman said the New Zealand Certificate in Electrical Pre-Trade (Level 3) was a one-year pathway that front-loaded apprentice theory and built confidence on the tools.

The course was "still going strong" and had capacity for 80 students across four streams.

"We have actually got good numbers for next year."

There were still spaces available for those considering the certificate programme in 2026, Mr Freeman said.

Orphans Aid lead op shop manager Susie Gardyne said the charity appreciated the students’ help.

Supplying large batches of appliances for test and tag helped to avoid what would otherwise be a costly process.

"We are very grateful."

Orphans Aid was founded about 20 years ago and operates projects around the world feeding and supporting children in need.

One of its projects is helping displaced Ukrainian children and recently members of the organisation were invited to a prayer breakfast hosted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

