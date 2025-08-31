Bird-watching walks at garden

Birds NZ Otago branch member Suzanne Middleton will be one of several experts leading bird-watching walks in Dunedin Botanic Garden next month. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The beautiful Dunedin Botanic Garden is teeming with bird life as spring begins, providing the perfect backdrop for local avian experts to share their bird-spotting knowledge with the community.

Birds NZ Otago branch member Suzanne Middleton said members came together to lead bird-watching walks at Dunedin Botanic Garden every spring, with the aim of teaching people to identify the many different bird varieties in the city.

So, on Sunday, September 7, from 10am-11.30am, 10 Birds NZ Otago branch members will act as guides, leading groups of people around the garden to watch and listen for birds.

"We can identify birds by their colour, size, behaviour, sounds, and also by where we see them," Ms Middleton said.

"In the botanic garden we all know the ducks and pigeons around the duck pond.

"But we can also find tūi, bellbirds, kererū, grey warblers, fantails, and silvereyes around the trees, finches in the grassed areas, and other birds you might see in your garden at home, such as blackbirds and sparrows."

Ms Middleton said on September 7, people would meet at the information centre in the lower garden, then guides would take small groups to different parts of the garden to watch and listen for birds.

The walks can be tailored to suit people’s mobility needs, and all ages are welcome — including children with a supervising adult.

"We will stop and quietly observe — you’d be surprised what you can see and hear if you just stand still, watch and listen carefully, especially in spring when the birds are getting ready for breeding," she said.

"On previous walks in the garden, we’ve seen at least 20 different species.

"The Dunedin Botanic Garden is a wonderful place for birds to live in — we are very lucky to have it."

Ms Middleton said there had been a significant growth in the number of local people who were interested in photographing birds, and the bird-watching walks would be a great opportunity for capturing some great pictures.

Birds NZ is a national organisation of people who study and enjoy birds, who come together for activities, including outings and projects.

For more information about Birds NZ, find Birds Otago on Facebook and go along to a meeting.

