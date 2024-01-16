Car smashes into Dunedin property after taking evasive action

A car crashed into a Dunedin home after swerving to avoid a vehicle that failed to give way.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded to a car crash in Prince Albert Road, at about 8pm yesterday.

A 36-year-old woman had driven through an intersection and crashed into the front of a residential address on the road.

The woman told police she had swerved to avoid a car, a silver Toyota Aqua, that failed to give way at the intersection.

‘‘She’s taken evasive action to avoid that and ended up crashing into the front of a property,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The Toyota Aqua had left the scene, and the crashed vehicle had received ‘‘substantial damage’’.

The woman was uninjured and was not under the influence of alcohol, Snr Sgt Bond said.

