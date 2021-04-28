Cars collide as sunstrike on Southern M'way

Road users are facing a slower journey after a two-car collision backed up traffic on Dunedin's Southern Motorway.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the motorway just after 5pm today.

Two cars had collided heading south, and the right-hand lane was blocked.

No serious injuries were reported, she said.

A passenger travelling home about 5.30pm told the ODT road users were having to deal with bad sunstrike and were driving slowly.