Cars collide as sunstrike on Southern M'way

    Road users are facing a slower journey after a two-car collision backed up traffic on Dunedin's Southern Motorway.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the motorway just after 5pm today.

    Two cars had collided heading south, and the right-hand lane was blocked.

    No serious injuries were reported, she said.

    A passenger travelling home about 5.30pm told the ODT road users were having to deal with bad sunstrike and were driving slowly.

    The Southern Motorway before the Mosgiel turn-off at 5.30pm today. Photo: Louise Frampton

     

     

