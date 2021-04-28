Cars collide as sunstrike on Southern M'way

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Road users are facing a slower journey after a two-car collision backed up traffic on Dunedin's Southern Motorway.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the motorway just after 5pm today.
Two cars had collided heading south, and the right-hand lane was blocked.
No serious injuries were reported, she said.
A passenger travelling home about 5.30pm told the ODT road users were having to deal with bad sunstrike and were driving slowly.