Catching up on weeds

Photo: Peter McIntosh

The catch-up effort to contain weeds in Dunedin continues.

Jeanine Benson

Contractors for the Dunedin City Council have been working to clear a backlog and transport group manager Jeanine Benson said they would complete most of the network’s routine spraying by the end of this week.

“The network is looking better, but there is still a lot to do to keep on top of the new growth and continue removing larger dead weeds,” she said.

Fulton Hogan picked up the contract last year and its subcontractor, Whitestone, had to buy more equipment and take on more staff in the summer after the control programme had fallen behind.

Ms Benson told the council’s infrastructure services committee meeting on February 15 that 80% of the rural network and 90% of the urban network had been sprayed to control weeds.

A second round of spraying is to start this week, as part of ongoing efforts to deal with regrowth.