Road closures paving the way for a makeover of Dunedin’s main shopping street will soon affect the central city.

Parts of Frederick, Filleul and London Sts will be closed to traffic in the coming months and contractors will be on site from Tuesday next week.

Their work, such as replacing old pipes, is part of a multimillion-dollar upgrade in the central city.

Dunedin’s main street, George St, is the centrepiece of the upgrade, but work is initially being carried out in streets connected or nearby, such as London St.

The initial work, by Isaac Construction, is expected to be completed in April.

The Dunedin City Council said it would work with affected property owners and tenants to provide access for residents, customers and service deliveries in the meantime.

Council central city plan project director Dr Glen Hazelton said the initial programme was designed to support the George St upgrade by improving traffic flows, road safety and access to car parking.

Work would include replacing about 350m of old pipes, as well as installing new kerb and channelling, laying footpaths and resurfacing the road.

Some pipes in the central city dated back to the late 1800s, Dr Hazelton said.

Dunedin city councillors voted in September last year to make George St a one-way traffic route, making the area more suitable for pedestrians.

The final form of the George St makeover has not yet been confirmed, but the council has pressed ahead with preliminary work in the broader programme.

About 600m of old pipes were replaced in lower London St towards the end of last year.

Work did not continue over the Christmas-New Year period, but is set to resume from Tuesday.

The overall upgrade is due to be completed in 2024.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz