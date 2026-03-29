Christiana Moeroa, from the Cook Islands group, performs at Moana Nui at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON Bringing together generations, learning from your elders and passing on knowledge was the theme for this year’s Moana Nui Festival. The festival, led by Pacific Trust Otago, is held annually at Forsyth Barr Stadium and brings together the various Pasifika communities in the city and gives them a chance to share their cultures with Dunedin. The theme this year was ‘‘Weaving the Generations Together’’, which was a celebration of the elders and all the different generations that flowed below them and the knowledge that was passed down. The theme drew on the Niuean proverb ‘‘Koe pulotu feaki he tau tupuna ke monuina hololoa e tau atuhau’’ — ‘‘when elders are wise, the generations that follow will prosper’’. Pacific Trust Otago director of health Finau Taungapeau said they were also acknowledging that some of the elders were starting to disappear. Members of the Solomon Islands group perform a traditional dance. ‘‘We had four generations from each of the communities ... so we’re tying together generations; that’s the excitement for this year.’’ Stallholder Alice Bryden was selling Cook Island pareu (sarongs), ei katu (traditional head garlands), jewellery, oils and food, some made by her mother in Rarotonga and some made by other local Cook Island crafters. Running the stall at Moana Nui was a family affair for Ms Bryden — this was her fourth year selling her wares. ‘‘When I started I just went off by what my mum did, and was just here helping her ... but now she’s moved to Rarotonga I’ve taken over.’’ Ordinarily, Ms Bryden would wear an ei katu that her mother made, but for the first time she decided to make her own instead. Members of the Dunedin Kiribati community demonstrate their national pride. She used jasmine flowers from her Dunedin garden. ‘‘Four years ago, I would never have tried to make my own. I would have just bought one of my mum’s.’’ Moana Nui had got bigger and better each year, she said. The festival had become more colourful, more families were coming out and some of the food stall runners had even started branching out into commercial food ventures. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz