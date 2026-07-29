[Missing Credit]ODT GRAPHIC Dunedin has been left out in the cold as Central Otago councillors fire the starter’s pistol on plans to merge with Queenstown Lakes and Clutha. However, the door remains open for the city’s hinterland and Waitaki’s southern ward to join the proposed unitary council. Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley raised the proposal at Wednesday’s council meeting, saying she believed it provided the best opportunity for the region to determine its future under local government reform. “We have a lot in common with the primary industries, the working rural towns of Clutha district, and we have parts of our community that are most aligned to the hustle, bustle, the tourism … of Queenstown Lakes.” The proposed unitary authority would combine the full areas of the Central Otago, Clutha and Queenstown Lakes district councils, with an option to include Waitaki District Council’s Waihemo ward and rural parts of Dunedin City, including Middlemarch and the Taieri catchment, should they wish. It was one of three variations of a rural unitary authority initially proposed by Clutha District Mayor Jock Martin, which he described as “capturing the essence of the mountains to the sea”. Central Otago councillors acknowledged the Taieri catchment included Mosgiel. The boundaries of the unitary council would need careful work with neighbours, Ms Alley said. Clutha District Council (CDC) will consider its position on amalgamation at a meeting on Thursday while Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) and Dunedin City Council both have meetings scheduled for Monday. Councils have until August 9 to submit ‘‘head start’’ plans for new unitary authorities made up of at least two councils. Those with an unsuccessful proposal, or no proposal at all, would have structures imposed on them by the government through the “backstop” process. Before yesterday, Waitaki District Council was the only Otago council to formally back an amalgamation option, looking north to a proposed South Canterbury unitary authority. [Missing Credit]Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley. Photo: Julie Asher With the deadline looming, Otago’s remaining mayors had agreed in principle to opt out of the head start programme, instead suggesting writing a letter outlining plans to continue working towards a solution. However, yesterday Ms Alley said there was no suggestion the government would “soften” by granting councils more time to work up proposals. Rather than endorsing a letter to the government, as the staff report recommended, councillors voted 10-1 to direct staff to prepare Ms Alley’s proposal, with Cr Charlie Sanders recording his vote against. The proposal retained the possibility of service sharing between unitary authorities, Ms Alley said. Head start plans require the backing of a majority of affected councils, meaning the proposal may receive the required level of support before QLDC considers the matter. Queenstown Lakes District mayor John Glover said councillors would want to understand the discussion surrounding the Central Otago District Council’s new position “compared to the one that was until recently the preferred option of the Otago mayors”. Mr Martin did not want to pre-empt Thursday’s discussions but said elected members wanted the best outcome for residents and ratepayers. “I’m advocating strongly that rural voices must not be lost in this process and it’s important that catchments remain aligned,” he said. [Missing Credit]Clutha District Mayor Jock Martin. Photo: Nick Brook Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker said she was committed to “respectful discussions” on the future of regional, district and city councils and working in the best interests of all communities. “Any decision that Dunedin makes will ensure that consultation with our communities is enshrined in any proposal.” Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale said further conversations with the Waihemo community were planned and the decision should ultimately sit with those most affected. “Waitaki will progress a proposal for the whole of Waitaki together with our northern neighbours, with the door remaining open for further discussions on our southern boundary.” CODC councillors approved Ms Alley signing the mayors’ letter if neither CDC or QLDC backed the proposal. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz