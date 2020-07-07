Tuesday, 7 July 2020

11.45 am

Checkpoint finds not a single car seat installed correctly

    By Emma Perry
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Faulty, incorrectly attached, expired and damaged car seats were some of the issues found by car...
    Faulty, incorrectly attached, expired and damaged car seats were some of the issues found by car seat technicians. Photo: Getty Images/File
    A checkpoint targeting car seats in Dunedin yesterday failed to find a single one installed correctly.

    A combined Plunket and police initiative to check car seats surveyed more than 60 cars carrying car seats at the South Dunedin Warehouse over a period of two hours.

    Faulty, incorrectly attached, expired and damaged car seats were some of the issues found by car seat technicians.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the checkpoint was about education and police were not issuing tickets.

    "It's about making sure they were attached, fitted correctly."

    Plunket handed out some free car seats at the checkpoint, which was carried out about twice a year. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter