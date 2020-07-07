Checkpoint finds not a single car seat installed correctly

Faulty, incorrectly attached, expired and damaged car seats were some of the issues found by car seat technicians. Photo: Getty Images/File

A checkpoint targeting car seats in Dunedin yesterday failed to find a single one installed correctly.

A combined Plunket and police initiative to check car seats surveyed more than 60 cars carrying car seats at the South Dunedin Warehouse over a period of two hours.

Faulty, incorrectly attached, expired and damaged car seats were some of the issues found by car seat technicians.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the checkpoint was about education and police were not issuing tickets.

"It's about making sure they were attached, fitted correctly."

Plunket handed out some free car seats at the checkpoint, which was carried out about twice a year.