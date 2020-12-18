Friday, 18 December 2020

Chemical incident in South Dunedin

    By Grant Miller
    Firefighters at the scene in South Dunedin this evening. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    A chemical spill prompted a fire service call-out in South Dunedin this evening.

    Firefighters with breathing apparatus converged on a premises in Glasgow St after a report of an explosion.

    There were no indications of a fire, but a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said a possible chemical spill needed to be investigated.

    In an update around 8.50pm, a Fenz spokesman confirmed there had been a spill, but there was no word on what the chemical was.

    Sand had been used to absorb it and prevent it from spreading.

    Six fire crews attended.

     

