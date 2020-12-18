Chemical incident in South Dunedin

Firefighters at the scene in South Dunedin this evening. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A chemical spill prompted a fire service call-out in South Dunedin this evening.

Firefighters with breathing apparatus converged on a premises in Glasgow St after a report of an explosion.

There were no indications of a fire, but a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said a possible chemical spill needed to be investigated.

In an update around 8.50pm, a Fenz spokesman confirmed there had been a spill, but there was no word on what the chemical was.

Sand had been used to absorb it and prevent it from spreading.

Six fire crews attended.