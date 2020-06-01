Monday, 1 June 2020

Chilly start for South

    By Kerrie Waterworth
    Fog and low cloud over Lake Wanaka this morning. Photo: Kerre Waterworth
    Freezing temperatures have been felt across the South on the first day of winter.

    Dunedin city at 7.1 degC was the warmest place to be in Otago overnight, but the airport was the coldest, at minus 6.9degC.

    MetService reported that Omakau followed close behind at minus 5.2degC, while Lumsden recorded minus 4degC.  

    Invercargill was a chilly minus 3degC,  Oamaru was 0.6 degC and Queenstown was 3.2degC.

    Fog and low cloud over Lake Wanaka kept many boats tied up at the marina with the temperature reaching an overnight low of 1.4degC.

