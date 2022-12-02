Chorus apologises for failed connection

Jay Ray, Harwood resident awaiting fibre. PHOTO: SUPPLIED.

Chorus has apologised after it tried and failed to connect residents of Harwood, on the Otago Peninsula, with ultra-fast broadband.

Trenches were dug, fibre cables laid and technicians deployed — and then the service did not work.

Chorus said technicians were working hard to fix the problem.

More than 20 households were affected.

"Residents will be able to connect to fibre from Monday and Chorus is making sure there are plenty of ... technicians available in the area to complete these connections as quickly as possible," a spokesman said.

Harwood resident Jay Ray said the community had been awaiting the arrival of fibre for years.

She got a call from phone company and internet service provider Unifone a few weeks ago and jumped at the chance to sign up.

There was a technical hitch and the community was again left waiting.

"It’s pretty slack."

The Chorus spokesman said the company believed the ultra-fast broadband build in Harwood was completed and it therefore allowed connection orders to be placed.

A fault in a section of the build prevented the new installations from connecting to the network.

"This shouldn’t have happened in the first place and we are very sorry for the distress this has caused Harwood residents," the spokesman said.

"We will be monitoring those delayed connections closely to ensure that those affected have a much better installation experience going forward."

There would be further investigations into the root cause, but it appeared a problem had arisen with the original fibre cable that was laid.

"As part of the remediation process, we are overlaying a section of duct and fibre cable.

"As the fibre cable runs under the roadway, the work will require traffic management to ensure the technicians are kept safe and traffic continues flowing."

