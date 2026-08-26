Otago councils are reconsidering their support of the regional deal after a last-minute flip-flop by the National Party. A proposed amendment to inland Otago’s regional deal was considered behind closed doors by Otago Regional and Central Otago District councils at separate meetings on Wednesday. Queenstown Lakes District Council was expected to consider the matter in non-public at Thursday’s meeting, a spokeswoman said. Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley said the three councils would release a statement on the regional deal programme later in the week. The scheduled signing of the deal, one of three economic growth and infrastructure partnerships between councils and central government, was scrapped earlier this month when it clashed with a short-notice National Party leadership vote, won by National Party leader and prime minister Christopher Luxon. Though the government had agreed to consider a bed tax as part of the deal, Mr Luxon on Sunday ruled out any new taxes if National was re-elected. The party would instead look at existing mechanisms to help councils cope with tourism costs. Regional council chairwoman Hilary Calvert said an item on the “Otago-Central Lakes Regional Deal proposed amendment and council’s position on signing” would be considered in the meeting’s non-public section. It was a late paper due to new information being received and could not wait until a later meeting, she said. Regional councillor Michael Laws objected to the matter being considered in private — Mr Luxon’s announcement was of significant interest and, in its wake, details of the regional deal had already been discussed in public, he said. Cr Kate Wilson raised a point of order as Cr Laws spoke, saying she believed caution was needed where there were “candidates involved in politics”. Cr Laws was last month announced as NZ First’s Waitaki electorate candidate in the upcoming general election. On Tuesday, NZ First leader Winston Peters said a bed levy was still on the table, as the regional deals were made with the government, not the National Party. Another point of order was raised by Cr Gretchen Robertson, who said holding a non-public discussion preserved the ability for negotiations between parties. Regional council chief executive Richard Saunders said the recommendation for a non-public discussion was based on the regional deal process and government expectations of confidentiality. The council voted to consider the matter in private, with Crs Laws and Gary Kelliher recording their votes against. Cr Calvert had no comment when asked about the council’s decision. National’s announcement had left Queenstown Lakes District Mayor John Glover “very shocked” and prompted some councillors to question the value of a regional deal without scope for a bed tax. The government did not respond to questions on the announcement’s impact on the regional deal, including if inland Otago was paying the price for party infighting. Local Government Minister Simon Watts said it would be “inappropriate” for him to comment on specifics before the deal was signed. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz