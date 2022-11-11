Coffee-throwing row lands woman in court

A woman will appear in court today after coffee was allegedly poured on a mother and her three-year-old child outside a Dunedin cafe.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 30-year-old woman was at a Roslyn cafe with her 3-year-old child about 12.25pm yesterday.

A 27-year-old woman poured hot liquid on them and made threats to kill, Snr Sgt Bond said.

No injuries were reported other than some red marks on the child.

The women were known to each other, Sgt Bond said.

The arrested woman will appear in the Dunedin District Court today, charged with threatening to kill, assault with intent to injure and common assault.

