It sounded like a great idea in the beginning — a museum where young people could get a feel for life in the mid-20th century and see antique radios, televisions, cameras and telephones on display.

But Dunedin radio and television enthusiast Kevin Weatherall said age had caught up with him, and his vision had turned to static.

The 75-year-old said he started collecting the antiques nearly 40 years ago because he did not want New Zealand’s broadcasting history to end up “in the tip”.

Now he had more than 300 items stored in an old hall.

In an age when radios, televisions, cameras, telephones and more can be found in an average mobile phone, he thought it might be interesting for young people to see how far we have come.

Dunedin radio and television enthusiast Kevin Weatherall with one of the radios he is selling this weekend, as part of his massive vintage valve radio and electronic clearance sale, in Caversham. Photo: Peter McIntosh

With his 76th birthday on the horizon, he had decided it was time to give other people an opportunity to appreciate it and use it.

“I'm too old to do much with it now.”

He said it was upsetting to sell it all, but he was becoming increasingly worried about the future, and what would happen to his collection.

“When it comes to the time when I go, my children will have to deal with it, and they'll end up disposing of it.

“So I’d prefer to do it when I'm still around to do it — to help organise it.”

He said he used to have beautiful old televisions from as early as the 1950s and 1960s, but those had already been sold.

He still has many vintage radiograms, radios, large wooden console units, old telephones, a couple of former TVNZ cameras and other electrical gear.

And there were some unique pieces in the mix as well, he said.

“They were working when I bought them, but we haven't used them since.

“All the stuff that's not feasible to restore has been dismantled and used for spare parts.”

He said there had already been interest from potential buyers as far away as Christchurch and Invercargill.

All the items will be for sale (cash only) at 25 Caversham Pl, Caversham, from 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

And if there were still a lot of items left over at the end of the weekend, he said there would be another sale the following weekend.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz