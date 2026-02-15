South Dunedin Street Art Trail organiser Hayden Raw displays a fundraising T-shirt outside the Ana Teofilo Gallery in South Dunedin. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

South Dunedin will be buzzing with art for the next two months as the area’s first mural festival, called Ebb and Flow, officially gets under way.

A display of the work of artists who have painted, or are about to paint, murals on South Dunedin streets opened at Ana Teofilo’s gallery in Prince Albert Rd at the weekend and will stay open until February 28, as artists continue

to work on large-scale murals around the area.

South Dunedin Street Art Trail organiser Hayden Raw said the festival was the culmination of four years of work being done to add colour to the area’s infrastructure.

It was a celebration of creativity, community, and connection to place, he said.

The large-scale live mural painting and street art workshops told the stories of South Dunedin including whenua, whānau, migration, water, resilience and imagination.

"It’s just about bringing some of those stories of people and place out and bringing a bit of colour, a bit of culture and a bit of vibrancy," Mr Raw said.

The project had secured eight walls in Prince Albert Rd and Carey Ave to be painted by local and national artists, including Koryu Aoshima, Shane Walker, Lara Hattingh, Aroha Novak, Bruce Mahalski, Kelly Sunshine, Guy Howard-Smith and Claire Rye.

A ninth wall is being painted by 12 rangatahi from the Ebb & Flow Street Art holiday programme, run over the holidays by Claire Rye and local guest artists.

Each mural cost between $10,000 and $15,000 to complete, so fundraising was essential to the project’s success, he said.