Construction in full swing

Construction on the new wellbeing hub for Te Kaika health centre in Caversham is in full swing.

Work on the new Dunedin building, only a few metres away from the current facility, began in September last year.

Workers poured the final section of the ground floor yesterday and pre-cast panels have been erected.

Structural steel is arriving to be installed next week in preparation for work on the first floor.

Naylor Love project manager James Lawrence said the project brought many services together into one place.

"It’s a really good opportunity for a combination of the services to calibrate into one building."

The 2500sqm two-storey building will house outpatient services, primary care and social agencies along with clinical spaces and private facilities for sensitive clients.

It is expected to support more than 5000 Maori, Pasifika and low-income registered families.