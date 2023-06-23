Cops arresting shoplifter get two for one deal

A wanted man was arrested after running past police who were apprehending another man following a liquor store robbery.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 27-year-old man entered a George St liquor store at 7:20pm yesterday.

The man was recognised by the store manager who believed he had previously been trespassed from the store.

The store manager approached the man and got in his way.

The man proceeded to push the store manager out of the way and grabbed three bottles of spirits, valued at $270 total, before fleeing the store.

The man ran along George St, had been located nearby and was arrested by police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was charged with shoplifting, aggravated assault and had a warrant to arrest, so appeared in court this morning.

The stolen bottles were not recovered.

While police were dealing with that, another 29-year-old man had been running down George St.

Police spoke to him and deduced he was wanted for breaching court release conditions.

He was also arrested and will appear in court this morning.

